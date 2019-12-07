Kazakhstan backs OPEC+ extra oil output cuts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 6 the 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting took place in Vienna, Austria.

It agreed to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day till the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Kazakhstan supported this decision assuming the commitment to cut oil output by 17,000 barrels a day. Consequently, the country’s current liabilities under the current agreement, reached last December, stand at 1,843 mln barrels a day.