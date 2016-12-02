  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan backs OPEC production freeze

    17:39, 02 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the information of the Energy Ministry Kazakhstan supports the international efforts of oil production freeze.

    The message says: "Kazakhstan will announce its final decision after the OPEC meeting and non-OPEC countries' meeting".

    As is known on November 30 OPEC member countries agreed to reduce production to 32,5 million barrels a day.  Russia agreed to reduce production by 300 thousand barrels a day. That day Brent crude futures were up to 50.47 dollars for barrel (8,82 percent). This has been maximum surge since February 2016. 

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!