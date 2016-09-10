Kazakhstan backs U.S.-Russian agrts on Syria - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the achievement of agreements between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on elaboration of a common plan of regulation of the Syrian crisis as of September 9, 2016 in Geneva.

We call all the sides of the conflict to rigorous fulfillment of the plan and creation of favorable conditions for revival of the intra-Syrian negotiations on political regulation of the situation in Syria.

The Republic of Kazakhstan expresses all-round support to the agreements on nationwide ceasefire (from 00:00 till September 12, 2016) in order to ensure constant humanitarian access to Aleppo and other regions of Syria.

We reckon that the agreements reached between Russia and the U.S. on coordinated strikes against terrorists in Syria will lay the foundation for a full-fledged international cooperation for effective and final elimination of the terrorist threat.

This approach complies with the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan on establishment of the Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition under the UN aegis initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the UN General Assembly’s jubilee session in September 2015.