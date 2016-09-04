Kazakhstan backs UN's global initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, President of Kazakhstan met with the United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Akorda informed.

The meeting focused on the issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and the UN and the prospects of further development of the ties.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Ban Ki-moon exchanged also views on the most relevant issues of international agenda.

The Head of State told about fruitful collaboration between our country and the UN and emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently backed all the global initiatives and projects launched by the UN.

In turn, Ban Ki-moon expressed confidence in further strengthening and development of efficient partnership with Kazakhstan.