Kazakhstan bags 7 medals at Asia-Oceania Junior Judo Championships

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM – The Asia-Oceania Junior Judo Championships 2019 started in Taipei. On Day 1, the Kazakhstan team won 7 medals, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’sGaliya Tynbayeva (48 kg), Akzhol Kaiypkhan (52 kg), and Meruert Sarsenova (57kg) gained silver.

Bronzemedals were taken by Akmaral Nauatbek (48 kg), Damir Bolatbekov (60 kg), YermekAmangeldy (66 kg), and Aibar Mukyshev (73 kg).

170judokas of 21 countries are participating in the tournament.