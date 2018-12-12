Kazakhstan bags 7 medals at Asian Muaythai Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Athletes of 30 countries participated in the Asian Muaythai Championship Macao 2018 from 4th through 11th December. The Kazakhstan national team was represented by 10 athletes, SPORTINFORM reports.

The Kazakh fighters won 7 medals.

Yelaman Sayassatov (54 kg weight division), Ruslan Zayakin (71 kg), and Ivan Van Khon Tun (86 kg) claimed bronze. Three silver medals were captured by Almaz Sarsembekov (57 kg), Yevgeniy Zaitsev (63.5 kg), and Albina Kulbizekova (57 kg).



Nurtaza Jumakhanov (67 kg) won the only gold medal for Kazakhstan. In the finals, he defeated Murtaza Shamal of Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan's Almaz Sarsembekov was recognized as the Best Male Fighter of the Asian Championship and was awarded a special prize from the Organizing Committee.

In the overall team standings, the Kazakh team came in fourth after Thailand, China, and Macau.