Kazakhstan bags bronze medal at Korea Open 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Taekwondo fighter Ruslan Zhaparov clinched a bronze medal at the 2018 JEJU Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships, Kazakhstan's Taekwondo Federation reports.



In the semi-final Ruslan Zhaparov lost to Korean Taekwondo fighter in the 87 kg weight class.



Ruslan Zhaparov dedicated his medal to Denis Ten.



"It is an irreparable loss for Kazakhstan. Denis Ten's death shocked the world. All mourn the death of Denis along with his family," Zhaparov said.



Denis Ten, a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games, was attacked and stabbed to his death on July 19 in Almaty.