Kazakhstan bans accrual of remuneration in case of arrears

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will introduce a ban on accrual of remuneration for more than 90 days delayed payments in regard with consumer loans of individuals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A ban will be introduced on accrual of interest for delays of more than 90 days on all unsecured consumer loans of individuals, said Madina Abylkasymova, chairwoman of the Agency for regulation and development of the financial market, at a Government meeting.