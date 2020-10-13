  • kz
    Kazakhstan bans export of liquefied petroleum gas

    20:44, 13 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Energy Minister decreed on October 7 to impose a ban on export of liquefied petroleum gas to CIS by road for a period of three years, the Ministry’s press service informs. Previously, the same ban was imposed in 2017 for a term of three years.

    The decree is purposed to prevent illegal import of liquefied petroleum gas and prevent its deficit domestically due to incommensurable discrepancy in internal approved prices and export prices.


