Kazakhstan bans export of timber

BAKU. KAZINFORM A temporary prohibition on the export of timber has entered into force in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.

«Theprohibition on the export of certain types of timber from Kazakhstan is approvedfor six months and has entered into force on August 18, 2019,» the report said, Trend reports.

Inaccordance with the information, the prohibition is not applied in the cases ofexport from countries of European Union to other countries via the territory ofKazakhstan. The ban also is not applied in the cases of timber export fromcountries of Eurasian Economic Union to other countries via the territory ofKazakhstan.

TheEurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union of states located incentral and northern Asia and Eastern Europe.