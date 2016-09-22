  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan bans sturgeon fishing

    09:44, 22 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov banned sturgeon fishing in all the regions of the country, Agriculture Ministry said Sept. 21, trend.az reports.

    This measure is aimed at combating the illegal fish trade. In order to combat the illegal fish trade, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to introduce a new automated information system which will monitor the fish and fish products trade.

    Moreover, the Agriculture Ministry plans to increase the capacity of existing sturgeon hatcheries from 7 million to 12 million of juvenile sturgeons per year.

    Source: Trend

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!