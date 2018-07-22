  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan beach soccer team beats Greece

    11:27, 22 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan team scored four unanswered goals in a 2018 Euro Beach Soccer League match against Greece, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In Stage 3 match, the Kazakh beach soccer team defeated the Greek opponents by scoring 4-0. The goals were scored Dmitriy Perevertov, Igor Demeshko, Vitaliy Tulpa, and Bayanbek Muralinov.

    The Kazakhstan national team will play against Lithuania in the last match of the group stage on July 22

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!