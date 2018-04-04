Kazakhstan beat Argentina at Water Polo World League Inter-Continental Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's men's water polo team won over their opponents from Argentina at the FINA World League Inter-Continental Cup 2018, Sportinform reports.

The game ended in 8-8. However, the Kazakh athletes won by scoring 12-9 during the penalty shootout.

It has been Kazakhstan's second victory in Auckland, New Zealand. On April 3, our water polo players were stronger than the Canadian team.

The tournament will last until April 8.



The teams are divided into two groups. The men's team of Kazakhstan is in Group A alongside New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, and Canada.

In the meantime, the Kazakh women's team is in group B with athletes from the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Previously, the female athletes from Kazakhstan defeated New Zealand scoring 19 to 5.