    Kazakhstan beats Austria at the start of 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

    13:03, 23 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan edged out Austria 3-2 at the start of the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Sprots.kz.

    Nigel Dawes of Kazakhstan gave his team a 2-0 lead in the first period of the match.

    However, the Austrian squad managed to improve their chances after Konstantin Komarek cut Kazakhstan's lead to 2-1. Austrian Raffl evened the score 2-2 at the end of the second period.

    The third period saw Vladimir Markelov of Kazakhstan scoring the winning puck.

    Kazakhstan will face South Korea at 8:00 p.m. Astana time today.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
