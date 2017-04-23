Kazakhstan beats Austria at the start of 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan edged out Austria 3-2 at the start of the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Sprots.kz.

Nigel Dawes of Kazakhstan gave his team a 2-0 lead in the first period of the match.



However, the Austrian squad managed to improve their chances after Konstantin Komarek cut Kazakhstan's lead to 2-1. Austrian Raffl evened the score 2-2 at the end of the second period.



The third period saw Vladimir Markelov of Kazakhstan scoring the winning puck.



Kazakhstan will face South Korea at 8:00 p.m. Astana time today.