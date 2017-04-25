  • kz
    Kazakhstan beats Poland in overtime at 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

    19:02, 25 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan downed Poland 1:0 in overtime of the third match in Division I Group A of the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Despite the fact that the Kazakh squad was regarded the favorites of the match, Team Poland looked stronger in the first two periods. Kazakhstan improved in the final stanza, however, it was goalless. Kevin Dallman managed to score in overtime giving Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead.

    Kazakhstan will face the hosts Ukraine tomorrow at 11:30 p.m. Astana time.

