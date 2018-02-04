Kazakhstan beats S Korea in 1st pre-Olympic hockey 'tune-up'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In its first Olympic men's hockey tuneup game on Saturday, Kazakhstan beat the hosts South Korea 3-1, Kazinform reports.

Defenseman Lee Don-ku scored the first and only goal for the hosts in the first period, to which Kazakhs responded with two goals by Yegor Petukhov, Nikita Mikhailis, and an empty-netter late in the third period by Yaroslav Yevdokimov.



The teams will meet again at 9 pm Monday local time at Seonhak.



Photo: icehockey.kz