Kazakhstan beats Ukraine in 2017 Ice Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh national team faced Ukrainian team in the fourth match of Ice Hockey World Championship Division I, Sports.kz reports.

The best goal scorer of the tournament Nigel Dawes gave Kazakhstan a very fast lead after just three-and-a-half minutes, Martin St-Pierre made it a two-goal gap at the end of the opening period. The second frame was not lucky for Eduard Zankovets's team and Ukrainian Dmytro Nimenko and Sergei Babynets evened the score. The final frame began with efficient actions of Nikita Mikhailis who put back the Kazakh team in front and Brandon Bochenski capped the scoring 4:2 for Kazakhstan's victory.

As to table position, Kazakh team is now the second with 8 points. Korean team leads with 9 points and Austria has 6 points, and each of the two teams has one game in hand. On April 28 at 4:30 pm Kazakhstan will take a stand against Hungary.