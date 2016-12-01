Kazakhstan became a strategic partner of France - Fransis Etienne

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has made a big breakthrough and has become the leader in Central Asia and our strategic partner.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France in Kazakhstan Fransis Etienne sent a congratulation letter on the occasion of the First President's Day today and the forthcoming anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

"Dear Kazakhstan citizens, I congratulate you on this significant holiday, the Day of the First President. In 25 years under the leadership of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has made big breakthrough and become the leader in Central Asia and is our strategic partner", - the Ambassador said in the congratulation.

Having noted that after January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan will start its function as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Fransis Etienne emphasized that France had been on this position and, wishes to cooperate with Kazakhstan.

"Also, on January 25-26, 2017 we will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the diplomatic relations between our countries. This event will be the best certificate of our effective cooperation. I wish success and prosperity", the congratulation reads.