Kazakhstan became a venue for dialogue among civilizations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan has become a venue for a dialogue among civilizations," First President - the Leader of the Nation, chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said today.

"We try to promote all values of the peace and consent in the international community. Kazakhstan has become the venue for the dialogue among civilizations. Since 2003 the capital of Kazakhstan has been regularly hosting the congress involving representatives of world and traditional religions," the Leader of the Nation said.



"The country's experience of interethnic peace and consent has been acknowledged at many international platforms, such as the UN, OSCE, SCO, CICA. Kazakhstan is known in the world as the efficient peacemaker because countries of near and far abroad trust us," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.