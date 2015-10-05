Kazakhstan became recognizable world country over 23 years of independence - N. Alimzhan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has become a recognizable world country over 23 years of independence, Kazakhstani actor Nurlan Alimzhan told during the interview to Kazakhstani journalists today.

"23 years have passed since the moment when we gained independence as a country. Kazakhstan has become a recognizable world country over this short period of time in terms of history. Today, the annual forum of patriots is held in Kazakhstan and the number of its participants proves that we have many patriots in Kazakhstan," N. Alimzhan said.

According to him, the forum of patriots is one of the instruments of promotion of the "Magilik Yel" idea that the entire population has to unite for it.

"Therefore, I call everybody to work for achieving the ultimate goal set by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev - realization of the idea of "Mangilik Yel". I wish our country prosperity and happiness to our people," N. Alimzhan added.