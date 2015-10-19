Kazakhstan becomes full-fledged member of FEANI

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Association of Engineering Education (KazSEE) has become a full-fledged member of the European Federation of National Engineering Associations (FEANI), the press service of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University reports.

The decision on the KazSEE's membership was made at FEANI Conference in Lisbon in early October. "Thanks to KazSEE's membership in FEANI domestic specialists in engineering and technologies will be featured into a register of professionally qualified engineers, can obtain the European Engineer professional title and the corresponding "Eur Ing" prefix as well as find jobs in Europe," noted Galym Mutanov, KazSEE President and rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. According to him, this move is a breakthrough of Kazakhstani engineering education into the global education space. It will help develop the national system of engineering education and modern technical specialties as outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy. Founded in 1951, FEANI is one of the most authoritative professional associations in Europe. It unites national engineering associations from 32 European countries and represents interests of almost 4 million professional engineers in Europe.