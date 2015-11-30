Kazakhstan becomes full-fledged WTO member de jure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced that Kazakhstan is becoming a full-fledged member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in his new state of the nation address themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development".

"Today, on November 30, Kazakhstan becomes a full-fledged member of the WTO de jure. This will be officially announced at the upcoming session of the WTO General Assembly. This is indeed an important milestone in the history of independent Kazakhstan," President Nazarbayev said, while delivering the annual address on Monday. According to the Kazakh leader, Kazakhstan has been internationally recognized as a full-fledged reliable commercial and economic partner. "Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO will open up new opportunities for our exporters and foreign investors who will come into the key sectors of our economy," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.