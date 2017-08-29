Kazakhstan becomes IAEA’s trusted partner - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has become a trusted partner of the IAEA, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev stated, speaking at the opening ceremony of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Over the years of independence, we have come a long way from having the world's fourth arsenal to growing into the world leader in the global nonproliferation [of nuclear weapons]. Kazakhstan has become a trusted partner of the IAEA, the only UN agency promoting peaceful nuclear energy. By providing the IAEA with the opportunity to place the LEU Bank, Kazakhstan made its next contribution to strengthening the nonproliferation regime in the first place and creating a unique mechanism for the safe supplies of nuclear fuel in the second place," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State emphasized that the LEU Bank would function under full control and in official legal possession of the IAEA.

He thanked the IAEA decision-makers and the bank donors for their great contribution. "I would like to name them. These are the United States, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, the European Union, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NGO)," Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up.