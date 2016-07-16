Kazakhstan-Belarus bilateral coop discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting in the Ukimet Uyi on Friday for discussing bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus.

The meeting focused on mutual trade, industrial cooperation, cooperation in space industry, agriculture, humanitarian, Kazinform learnt from pm.kz.



The meeting discussed also the course of preparation for the next session of the Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for July 21-22 in Gomel.