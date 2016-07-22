Kazakhstan, Belarus see the need to deepen bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev participated in the 12th session of the Kazakh-Belarusian intergovernmental commission in Gomel, Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.

The Belarusian delegation was headed by his counterpart First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vasily Matyushevsky.



At the session, the sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and stressed the need to further deepen partnership in industrial and agricultural sectors as well as in energy and space spheres.



Members of the commission also gave consideration to the process of implementation of the Roadmap on Development of Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus for 2014-2016.



Within the framework of the roadmap 64 joint industrial projects are being implemented.