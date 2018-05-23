Kazakhstan, Belarus sign MoU in peaceful uses of nuclear energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, BelTA learned from the press service of the Energy Ministry.

The document was signed by Belarus Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk and Kazakhstan Deputy Energy Minister Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliyev. The memorandum provides for bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation. The parties shall exchange experience in the development of normative legal acts and normative technical documentation for the construction of a nuclear power plant, nuclear energy program. The memorandum envisages cooperation in improving the level of safety of nuclear energy facilities, physical protection of these facilities and nuclear materials and sources of ionizing radiation, control and accounting of nuclear materials, sources of ionizing radiation and radioactive waste, control and monitoring of radioactive emissions.

The parties will conduct research in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The document provides for the assistance in the training and skill development of Kazakhstan experts in nuclear energy in Belarus.

The memorandum was signed during the visit of the delegation of Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry to Belarus on 23-25 May.