Kazakhstan-Belarus strategic partnership ensured by its leaders - Nigmatulin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin met in Minsk with Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly Vladimir Andreychenko, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Majilis.

N.Nigmatulin congratulated his colleague on the Day of Constitution and wished wellbeing, success and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

Speaking on development of the Kazakhstan-Belarus relations in 25 years, N.Nigmatulin noted a key role both countries play in strengthening the bilateral relations.

The sides pointed out potential in trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan offers full range of investment support to the foreign investors.

According to the Majilis Chairman, the oncoming EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana is expected to open new prospects.

The parties stated also the similarity of Kazakhstan’s and Belarus’ positions regarding many issues of the regional and international policy.

“In recent years, Minsk has become an important negotiating platform on solution of many relevant issues of international agenda,” N.Nigmatulin said and expressed confidence in close interaction of Belarus and Kazakhstan during our country’s non-permanent membership in the UNSC.

The Majilis Chairman informed Belarusian side of the political reforms being conducted in Kazakhstan now. Nigmatulin told about the main aspects of redistribution of powers between the branches of government.

During the conversation, the sides focused on activation of cooperation between Kazakhstani and Belarusian deputies. Among the priority areas are exchange of experience in law-making activity, coordination of efforts between sectorial committees and cooperation groups, in particular, CIS IPA and CSTO PA as well as organization of consultations on improvement of the EAEU legal framework.

“I am sure that the inter-parliamentary dialogue will help strengthen all-round cooperation between our countries,” said Nigmatulin.