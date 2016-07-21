Kazakhstan, Belarus to develop coop at all intl platforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Minsk Yergali Bulegenov met with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Yevdochenko and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Valentin Rybakov, mfa.gov.kz says.

Yergali Bulegenov handed in a letter of gratitude from Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov to the Belarusian MFA leadership for support of Kazakhstan’s candidacy during the election of the UN Security Council’s non-permanent member countries.

Y.Bulegenov told about strategic priorities of Kazakhstan’s work as part of the UNSC in 2017-2018. The parties agreed that the agenda of Kazakhstan in the Council is understood by the Belarusian side which is ready to back Kazakhstan's initiatives. In this context, Astana and Minsk could coordinate their actions in the UN on the most acute problems of the Organization’s activity including strengthening of international security. The parties discussed the opportunity of cooperation both within the UN and other international platforms such as the OSCE, SCO and CICA.

The meeting touched also upon a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation including economic sector, Eurasian integration, preparation for the EXPO-2017 International Exhibition as well as the agenda and oncoming results of the Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission’s session in Gomel.

Y.Bulegenov drew the Belarusian side’s attention to the relevance of the initiatives of the Kazakhstan President, the content and importance of his Address to the Nation, implementation of the reforms and countering negative consequences of the global crisis in the country. Special attention was given to the Presidential Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century”.