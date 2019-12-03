  • kz
    Kazakhstan, Belarus, to expand air communication

    16:35, 03 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 2, 2019, the Kazakhstan delegation held negotiations with the aviation authorities of Belarus.

    In the framework of the «open skies» regime introduced by the order of the Head of State, the number of frequencies between two countries has been increased and the designated airlines of both countries were given the opportunity to conclude commercial agreement on the share-code flights.

    As a result of this agreement Belavia Airlines will increase flights from Minsk to Almaty from 5 to 7 times a week and from the summer period of 2020 will open regular flights to Aktau with a frequency of 3 flights per week.

