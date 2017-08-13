Kazakhstan, Belarus widen trade and economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has participated in the session of the Kazakh-Belarusian Business Forum in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Within the framework of the forum the sides focused on the problems of improving investment climate. For instance, Prime Minister Sagintayev reported on the work the Kazakh Government does to ease administrative burden for businessmen, special economic and industrial zones, Kazakh Invest and Kazakh Export companies as well as a number of state programs launched to boost business sector of the country.



Expansion of trade, investment cooperation and development of transport and logistic infrastructure were named by participants of the forum as the main directions that will help widen trade and economic cooperation.



The Astana International Financial Center will start operating in the Kazakh capital in 2018 to improve business climate countrywide. Besides, the International IT Startups Technopark will be unveiled at one of the EXPO facilities.



Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov and Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce Vladimir Ulakhovich also took the floor at the forum.



Afterwards, Sagintayev and Kobyakov visited Made in Belarus exhibition held on the sidelines of the forum. Belarusian-made engineering, petrochemical, agricultural, IT, food products, pharmaceuticals and construction materials are on display at the exhibition.