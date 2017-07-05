Kazakhstan, Belgium to strengthen coop on all fronts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Astana, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Belgium have held political consultations ahead of the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Director General for Bilateral Affairs at Belgian Foreign Affairs Anick Van Calster headed the Kazakh and Belgian sides respectively.

The sides discussed the prospects for development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and exchanged their views on the current issues of the international agenda.

Mr. Vassilenko acquainted the attendees with the highlights of the constitutional reform for redistribution of powers, the Kazakh President Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", the article written by the Head of State "Course towards the Future: Spiritual Modernization", as well as the country's main priorities and initiatives for the period of the UN Security Council membership in 2017-2018.

The interlocutors agreed that the globalization of the extremism and terrorism threats necessitates a greater consolidation of the entire world community's efforts and development of an effective counter-strategy. The concerted efforts should primarily focus on preventing and stopping the spread of radical ideology, establishing a mutually beneficial dialogue with all the constructive forces, that are ready to fight the violent extremism. In addition, they discussed the prospects for adopting the Comprehensive Convention on Combating International Terrorism, proposed by Kazakhstan for the world community's consideration in 2015, within the United Nations

The diplomats noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations development. For instance, in 2016, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $299.5 million, or increased by 12 percent as compared to 2015.

The sides reaffirmed the mutual striving of the Kazakh and Belgian foreign ministries to intensify cooperation in all areas.