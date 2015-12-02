  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan-Benelux countries readmission agreement ratified

    16:06, 02 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries (The Kingdom of Belgium, The Great Duchy of Luxembourg and The Kingdom of the Netherlands) on readmission of persons and the Protocol of implementation of the Agreement on readmission of persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries (The Kingdom of Belgium, The Great Duchy of Luxembourg and The Kingdom of the Netherlands)."

    The text of the Law will be published in printed media, Akorda press service says.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan Law and justice News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!