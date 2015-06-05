  • kz
    Kazakhstan Billiards Championship wraps up in Almaty

    16:35, 05 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Billiards Championship has come to an end at the Bastau entertainment center in Almaty city today.

    The four-day championship brought together 64 athletes from Almaty, Astana, Taraz, Shymkent, Pavlodar, Semey, Karaganda, Aktau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Temirtau, Turkestan, Aktobe and Taldykorgan.

    Maksim Pan from Taraz won the coveted title of the champion in men's event. As for women's competition, Astana resident Akerke Ushakova was named the title holder.

    Sport Almaty News
