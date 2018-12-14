Kazakhstan boosts meat production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Reaching 247,882 tons in January-November 2018, meat production in Kazakhstan has increased by 8.9 percent year-on-year, Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

During the period under consideration, 476,284 tons of milk (an 8-percent increase YOY), 3,692,140 tons of flour (+2.7 pct), 223,916 tons of sugar (-31 pct), 75,028 tons of groats (+ 17.8 pct) was produced in the country.