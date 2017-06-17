Kazakhstan-born American policeman wins ahead of time in Detroit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Niyazov, a native of Shymkent, who lives in New York and works as a policeman there, had a fight in a professional ring, Sports.kz reports.

Niyazov defeated the Dominican Ramon Guevara by technical knockout in the fifth round of the light welterweight fight during the boxing night in Detroit.

After this victory, Niyazov's has got 11 wins (4 ahead-of-time wins), 3 draws and no losses in total.

Dimash Niyazov, together with his family, has been living in the United States since he was 13 years old. The boxer's trainer in Kazakhstan was Nurgali Safiullin.