Kazakhstan-born cop arrests a drug lord in NYC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Niyazov, New York police officer who was born in Kazakhstan, was specially awarded for detaining a drug baron. Head of Shymkent Local Police Daniyar Meyirkhan said in his Facebook post, Kazinform reports.

"My yokefellow Dimash Niyazov in New York City is again on everyone's lips, as the Kazakhstan-born officer has received a special award. He was awarded with a special shield for exemplary service. Dimash detained a drug baron and contributed to reducing the crime rate in Brooklyn. If you look you can see the American flag, and in the lower part of the shield there is an image of Kazakhstan's flag", Daniyar Meyirkhan wrote.

It is worthwhile noting that Niyazov emigrated to the USA when he was 13. He started service in New York City Police Department (NYPD) three years ago. In 2017, he was recognized as the best police officer.