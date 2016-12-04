Kazakhstan Boxing Federation presented awards to best athletes and coaches of 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Best athletes, coaches and all those who contributed to the promotion of boxing in year 2016 were awarded on Saturday at Almaty-based Baluan Sholak Sport Palace during a competition for the Cup of the Combat and Strength Sports Confederation.

Olympic Champion Daniyar Yeleussinov and two-time World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay were awarded in Best Boxer nomination.

Sadriddin Mamedov, who has recently won a gold medal at the World Youth Boxing Tournament in Russia’s Saint Petersburg, was named the Best Young Boxer of the year.



Marat Yeleussinov became the Best Coach 2016.

Chief mentor of the youth national team Galym Kenzhebayev was awarded in Best Youth Coach nomination.



Natalya Tsoy, who participated in the Rio Olympic Games, was conferred the title of the Best Referee 2016.

Kazsport TV Channel was awarded in Best Information Partner nomination.

Veterans of the sport, philanthropists Muslimbay Dairbekov, Honored Coach of the USSR Boris Tskhirashvili and well-known announcer of Kazakhstani competitions Amanbay Azhibayev also received awards and gifts.



