Kazakhstan braces for another day of rainy weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be gripped by rain showers, thunderstorms, bleak wind and hail. Only western, northwestern and southwestern parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and sometimes up to 28 mps is to batter Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. It will bring a dust storm to Mangystau region. Hail is expected in Akmola, Almaty and Pavlodar regions. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.