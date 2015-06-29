Kazakhstan braces for blazing hot Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with occasional rains and stiff winds will take hold of some regions of Kazakhstan today, June 29. According to Kazhydromet, only southwestern, southeastern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Hail is expected in East Kazakhstan region. Mangystau region will be steeped in fog at night and early Monday morning. Extreme heat will continue to torment Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Karaganda, and Mangystau regions. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.