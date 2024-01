ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that Kazakhstan should brace for a cold weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Abnormally warm weather caused by southern cyclone will give way to cold fronts in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

Precipitation, rain and wet snow will persist in those regions of the country.



An anticyclone will bring cold snap across all regions of Kazakhstan on November 4-6.