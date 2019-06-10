Kazakhstan braces for rainy Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather accompanied by rainfall will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, June 10. Only the west and southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of squall and hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.



High fire hazard will linger in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions.