  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan braces for sudden change in weather

    15:18, 10 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers and lower temperature are forecast for northern and central Kazakhstan on June 11-13, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, dry and hot weather conditions and temperature as high as +26,+34°C are expected in northern and central Kazakhstan on June 11.

    However, a northern cyclone will dramatically change the situation in those parts of Kazakhstan on June 12-13 bringing occasional showers, gusty winds and lower temperature. The mercury is predicted go as low as +20, +29°C.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!