Kazakhstan, Brunei discuss trade-economic coop prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam Daniyar Sarekenov met with Minister of Industry and Primary Resources of this country Yahya Bakar in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The parties discussed the prospects of Kazakh-Brunei trade and economic cooperation including the interaction in industrial development and agriculture. It bears mentioning that the Ministry of Industry and Primary Recourses is Brunei's key agency responsible for national economy diversification and lowering its dependence on oil and gas sector. In this context the Kazakh diplomat informed his counterpart about the activity of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) founded on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev under the aegis of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). As the Ambassador noted, the accession of Bandar Seri Begawan to the IOFS work would open new opportunities for bilateral interaction in agricultural and food sectors. Yahya Bakar was handed in a letter from Kazakhstan Agriculture Minister Assylzhan Mamytbekov to participate in the oncoming 1st session of the IOFS General Assembly and 7th Conference of the OIC Ministers of Agriculture scheduled for October 14, 2015 in Astana. The head of the Ministry noted his country's adherence to the principles of ensuring global food security and highlighted the importance and timeliness of Kazakhstan's imitative for the OIC space and the entire world. The Minister expressed interest in IOFS activity and said that Bandar Seri Begawan will thoroughly review the issues of joining the new organization. Yahya Bakar thanked Kazakhstan for the invitation and confirmed Brunei's participation in the abovementioned events in Astana. Following the meeting the parties confirmed their commitment to continue constructive discussion of the whole range of issues of mutual interest and reached an agreement on maintaining close working ties, MFA press office says. On the same day D.Sarekenov met with Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Brunei Darussalam Shaikh Fadilah Ahmad and non-resident Ambassador of Brunei to Kazakhstan M.Maidin. The parties focused on a wide spectrum of issues regarding bilateral political and economic cooperation and exchanged views on urgent issues of regional and international agenda. The diplomats discussed also the state and prospects of interaction between the two countries within such international structures as the UN, OIC, ASEM etc. The Kazakh diplomat told about the current political and socio-economic development of our country and its main international initiatives. After the meetings Kazakhstan Ambassador and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Brunei reached an agreement on further expansion of trade and investment cooperation and development of an appropriate regulatory-legal framework. The parties agreed also to consider an opportunity of exchanging top-level visits and organization of political consultations at the level of both countries' foreign offices.