Kazakhstan builds high-level future – Turkish expert

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Famous Turkish political analyst, professor of TOBB University of Economics and Technology Togrul Ismail expressed his opinion regarding Kazakh President's article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness".

The Turkish expert considers that Kazakhstan's aim to enter the top 30 of developed states is feasible.

"Kazakh President sets certain goals, and preserving own national code has a special role here. I note that keeping own identity mainly impacts the modern modernization. The society must not be separated. There must be a basis for Kazakh society identity on the whole to start developing.

The Head of State also emphasizes education. And in future Kazakhstan with its budget expenditure for education can enter the world's top leading countries. President Nazarbayev sees and confirms that education is the most fundamental factor of success in future. It is education that must be the first in the priorities system of the existing youth. It is the main value.

It goes without saying that the society development must not go within limits or restrictions. It is necessary to develop, keep contact to the entire world and have openness of consciousness and opportunities. Therefore, learning and understanding the World and the need for studying the English language are also by no means unimportant.

Mastering English together with the command of own native language and culture complements, strengthens and gives the chance and capability of acquiring foreign experience and learning learning from others. It will be one of the key factors of success and creating open Kazakh society. As a result of these changes, Kazakh citizens will become more open to the world", the expert noted.

According to Togrul Ismail, Kazakhstan has a unique historic opportunity to build higher level future via renewal. "Pursuance of renewal will become the key principle of Kazakh society development", the political analyst concluded.