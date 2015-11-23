  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan built and repaired 390 km of highways in 2015 – Dossayev

    12:56, 23 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015 Kazakhstan has built and reconstructed 390 km of highways. Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev said it at the Government's session today.

    15 projects under implementation now in “Transport and Logistics Infrastructure Development” section, 11 projects – in automobile roads section, 2 projects – in railroad transport and 2 more – in air transport.

    In total, 178 bln tenge was allocated for the repair of highways. 78% of this amount was utilized as per November 1, 2015. 390 km of roads have been reconstructed and built, the Minister said.

    According to him, the Ministry of Investments and Development needs to utilize 40 bln tenge by the end of the year.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!