Kazakhstan, Bulgaria mull over potential for further cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis (lower house of the Kazakhstan Parliament), received Vassil Petkov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the house's press service.

Mentioning that Bulgaria is Kazakhstan's important partner in the Balkan region, the Majilis Speaker emphasized that the two countries have established cooperation in all areas of bilateral relations and are rendering mutual support on international platforms.



Speaking of inter-parliamentary interaction, Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the participation of the Bulgarian parliamentary delegation led by the Chairperson of the National Assembly in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" will be indicative of the high level of Kazakh-Bulgarian relations.



In turn, Bulgarian Ambassador Vassil Petkov underlined the great potential for the further development of bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship and win-win partnership. According to Vassil Petkov, Bulgaria will continue to support Kazakhstan's international initiatives.