Kazakhstan-Bulgaria relations making good headway, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as the planned visit of President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev to Kazakhstan next year.

Tokayev expressed interest in further widening of multilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

According to the President, Bulgaria is of great interest for Kazakhstan from the viewpoint of trade and economic cooperation and cooperation with the EU. The Bulgarian Diaspora of Kazakhstan, which is an integral part of our nation, plays the great role in building the ties.

In her turn, the Vice President confirmed adherence to the course for further deepening of cooperation between the two states, including cooperation within the EU.

According to her, currently, Kazakhstan demonstrates impressive success in pursuing large-scale reforms initiated by the Head of State in his September Address to the Nation. She also added that the implementation of this program will contribute to raising people’s welfare and promotion of the dialogue between the Government and civil society.