Kazakhstan businessmen had no millionaire fathers - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev praised work of Kazakhstan businessmen, having noted their success achieved without seed capitals.

"Today's leading businessmen of Kazakhstan did not have millionaire fathers who could leave them inheritance and allocate the original capital. I have always said that it was the restless hardworking people who proved the value of the reforms and created their own future and the future of the country", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said, speaking at the meeting devoted to the 25 anniversary of Independence of the country today.

"Kazakhstan is confident as never before due to such citizens, and there are a lot of them", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.