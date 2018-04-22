Kazakhstan called to become a CA hub for gaining access to green technologies

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Head of the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Centre of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to Beijing and Shanghai on April 17-22, our correspondent reports.

"The Head of State set a task to build up the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Centre. Currently, it studies world experience in this young though very promising industry. Before the visit to China, we have studied leading experience of South Korea, Japan, the U.S., the UAE and Europe. We held fruitful meetings at the Remote Sensing and Digitalization Research Centre at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is a very interesting direction for cooperation that stirs interest of our partners and also concerns ecological issues, waste and other issues our center is working at," Zhoshybayev said.



He also held talks with officials, reps of business structures interested in investing and implementing green technologies into the economy of Kazakhstan. As a result, an agreement on partnership with the China National Corporation for Overseas Economic Cooperation (CCOEC) was signed.



"China ranks second in the world in production of renewables, ranks first in production of solar panels. Our centre is called to become a hub for Central Asia in gaining an access to green technologies and their adaptation and implementation in the region," he stressed.