Kazakhstan calls on North Korea to give up nuclear ambitions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan strongly condemns the recent nuclear test by DPRK, Kazinform refers to the Ministry's press service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement in which it named the recent DPRK's bomb test, that the country claims was a hydrogen, unacceptable as violating the UNSC resolutions.

It was noted that as a co-chairman of the 9th Conference on Article XIV of the CTBT Kazakhstan believes that such actions of the DPRK have a negative impact on the efforts of the world community in nuclear disarmament and strengthening the non-proliferation regime as well as they pose a serious threat to peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the region as a whole.

The Ministry stressed that Kazakhstan stands for a complete ban on nuclear tests in the world and again calls on North Korea to give up its nuclear ambitions and immediately return to multilateral negotiations on the nuclear issue.